IEEE
The Internet of Things: what, who, how and why
The IoT is poised to change everything. Here are the facts
Research: Unified communications and collaboration - on the up, but a way to go
The UC&C market is growing thanks to mobility and cloud but not everyone is ready for it, Computing research finds
UK's critical infrastructure could be taken out by hackers, warns expert
'Sticking plaster' cyber defence means 'issues of national and worldwide safety are at risk here,' Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
Yes, Trident really could be vulnerable to a cyber attack, warn experts
IT security experts warn that without proper cyber security investment, the Trident Nuclear Missle system could be hacked
Why are hackers increasingly targeting cloud?
Danny Palmer investigates why cyber criminals see cloud as an increasingly lucrative target
Current patent policies are 'houses without foundations in regions of earthquake risk'
Konstantinos Karachalios, the managing director of the IEEE-Standards Association, believes more needs to be done to foster a healthy, inclusive standardisation ecosystem
How can you protect against DDoS attacks? Renew your defences and monitor hacktivist forums
Danny Palmer investigates how you can mitigate the impact of a DDoS attack on your corporate servers