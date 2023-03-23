Identity

These are the security trends to watch in 2023

Security

These are the security trends to watch in 2023

It's about the attack surface, identity and supply chains, says Gartner's Paul Furtado

clock 23 March 2023 • 7 min read

Privacy

Please, I'm Ben Todd and there's only one of me: The case for a unified identity

We need a single digital identity to authenticate us at work, prove who we are to our energy company, and let us log in seamlessly to our favourite news site

clock 20 July 2020 • 4 min read

Security Technology

Escaping 'Password Hell': biometrics of IT and security

Microchip implants? Bring 'em on I say!

clock 22 June 2020 • 3 min read

Security Technology

Hitachi Capital rolls out identity-as-a-service to handle huge rise in loan applications post-lockdown

Lender is extending its use of Nomidio IDV to speed application processing for the UK government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS)

clock 21 April 2020 • 3 min read

Privacy

Machine identities are just as important to protect as humans'

Protecting human identities is important for businesses - and machines are the same

clock 30 August 2018 • 1 min read

Government

HM Land Registry processes UK's first-ever digital mortgage

First-ever digitally signed deed signed using Gov.UK Verify identity service

clock 05 April 2018 • 2 min read

Public Sector

Reporter who revealed that India's biometric identity database was busted to facing police investigation

Indian journalist targeted by government for revealing national identity database's insecurity

clock 08 January 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Personal data of one billion Indian citizens 'can be purchased for £6'

Report suggests software is also being sold online to generate fake government identity documents

clock 04 January 2018 • 2 min read

Legislation and Regulation

Does GDPR enable identity theft?

Under GDPR you'll be able to ask organisations to hand over all the data they hold on you. But what happens when a cyber criminal is able to pass himself off as you, and force firms to tell him everything?

clock 17 November 2017 • 6 min read

Strategy

NHS Digital plans to roll out services based on Gov.UK Verify from October

One digital identity to rule all health service 'interactions'?

clock 05 April 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read