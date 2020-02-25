IDC
PC sales continue to fall in 2019 with Intel chip shortage blamed
Organisations' Windows 10 migration plans affected, warns IDC, as cessation of extended support for Windows 7 looms
Smartphone sales sink in the third quarter - led by Samsung
Global smartphone market falls by six per cent - led by Samsung, down 13.4 per cent
Quarterly PC sales up for the first time in six years
Both IDC and Gartner concur that PC sales rose strongly in the second quarter
IT spending in Western Europe to top $453.8 billion in 2017
IT spending in Western Europe is to top $453 billion, as companies continue to invest in technologies like AI and IoT
PC shipments 'stable' in the third quarter, according to IDC
More powerful CPUs from AMD and Intel fuelling interest in new PCs
D-Wave bags first commercial customer for D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer
Temporal Defense Systems will use quantum computer to "revolutionise secure communications"
PC sales fall again despite new models and form factors
Gartner and IDC data paint similar picture
PC sales decline once again in 2016, Gartner and IDC figures confirm
Skylake, VR and Nvidia 10-series graphics cards not enough to spark a revival in PC sales
Apple Watch sales plunge drags down smart watch and wearables market
Smart watches not proving popular, according to IDC figures
Microsoft Windows Phone to remain an also-ran in Android dominated smartphone market - IDC
IDC forecasts continuing market-meh for Microsoft's flagship mobile operating system
HP and x86 dominate a growing first-quarter global server market
Dell, Cisco and IBM bring up the rear
Apple Watch to boost wearables shipments to 46 million units in 2015
IDC predicts smartwatch adoption will soar 133 percent this year
Why the Hadoop big data bubble will continue to expand in 2015
After HortonWorks' successful IPO, MapR and Cloudera are out to prove that they too can flourish on the public stage
NHS's Sir Bruce Keogh claims wearable tech could revolutionise healthcare
NHS medical director believes smart devices could help to slash hospital admissions
Hadoop distributor MapR aiming for late 2015 IPO
CEO John Schroeder believes Hadoop market is becoming more mature as he prepares to float company
Apple enters PC market top five as Lenovo and HP battle for top spot
IDC stats show market declined, but not as much as feared
Lenovo unveils Google Glass competitor in Internet of Things push
Chinese manufacturer is also looking for hardware partners to make new products
European PC market on the up as HP and Lenovo lead the way
IDC data underlines market trend for new PC purchases after XP's demise
Samsung, Intel, Dell and others to establish Internet of Things standards
Open Interconnect Consortium (OIC) wants IoT devices to connect and communicate seamlessly with each other
Vodafone to acquire Italian car technology firm Cobra Automotive Technologies
Cobra provides security and telematics solutions to the automotive and insurance industries
Spending on high-end storage falls 25 per cent - IDC
Overall market down 6.9 per cent as economic uncertainty persuades companies to keep their storage kit longer
Are enterprises using the right tools to harness big data?
Are the latest big data technologies going to replace or work alongside traditional tools, asks Sooraj Shah
Hadoop Summit 2014: $50bn of big data market in 2020 will be driven by Hadoop - IDC
Forrester Research finds that 81 per cent of large organisations are "interested in Hadoop"
Is Microsoft finally breaking down its barriers of bureaucracy?
Microsoft's approach to iOS, Android and the overlaps between its own products, suggests that the firm may have finally changed tack