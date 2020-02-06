ICO
Currys-PC World fined £500,000 over cyber attack that compromised 14 million people's personal information
Currys owner DSG Retail fined the maximum under the old data protection regime - would've been much more under GDPR, warns ICO
ICO: Travelex hasn't reported a data breach
'The company has not reported a data breach,' ICO tells Computing, but adds that they may be required to 'explain why it wasn't reported'
ICO: Organisations using AI systems must provide clear explanations of decisions made
Organisations must also ensure that their use of AI is transparent and accountable
ICO to police: Live facial recognition 'raises serious concerns'
ICO calls for a statutory code of conduct to stop police misuse of live facial recognition technology
BA customers given the green light for class-action lawsuit over 2018 data breach
Half-a-million BA customers affected by 2018 Magecart security breach can join class-action lawsuit, High Court rules
ICO issues GDPR warning to police forces over facial recognition technology
'I remain deeply concerned about the roll out of this technology,' Elizabeth Denham warns police forces
Marriott to face £99 million GDPR fine from ICO over November 2018 data breach
Marriott GDPR fine comes a day after ICO announced its intention to fine BA £183m
British Airways faces £183m GDPR fine over last year's security breach
British Airways faces record fine for data breach - the first to be levied under GDPR
British and Dutch regulators fine Uber for 2016 hack
Regulators fined the ride-hailing firm more than £900,000
ICO levels first ever GDPR notice against AggregateIQ
The company has 30 days to audit its data practises, or face the maximum £17 million fine
When will the ICO use the maximum GDPR fines available?
With Facebook fined a paltry pre-GDPR sum, and the ICO traditionally reluctant to use its powers to the full, is there a danger that organisations will take data security less seriously?
Gwent Police facing investigation over data breach cover-up
Confidential information about reports filed online could have been compromised
ICO: 'There's so much misinformation out there' on GDPR
Elizabeth Denham keen to 'bust myths' about the regulator's approach to compliance
ICO's annual report highlights GDPR and importance of digital economy
The regulator has taken on a new leadership team, including a brand new Information Comissioner
Why GDPR is good for you
With consumer trust at an all-time low, when companies embrace the privacy principles that underpin GDPR they will attract more customers
GDPR an opportunity for battered businesses to restore customer trust, argues IBM's Steve Norledge
IBM UK & Ireland GDPR lead Steve Norledge argues that organisations should see GDPR as an opportunity
ICO handed out £3.2m worth of data breach fines in 2016
Human error cited as the main cause of most data breaches
Transfer of 1.6 million medical records to Google was legally flawed, Royal Free Hospital warned
National Data Guardian Dame Fiona Caldicott warns that transfer of medical records was 'inappropriate'
Greater Manchester Police fined £150,000 for losing victim interview videos in the post
Three DVDs, which showed victims talking openly about crimes they had suffered, have never been found
Interview: Sainsbury's CDO Andy Day and ICO Elizabeth Denham talk GDPR
Staying on the right side of the helpful-creepy axis - and the law
New information commissioner Elizabeth Denham begins five-year term at ICO
Five years of challenges for new ICO chief
ICO head Christopher Graham steps down after seven years
Elizabeth Denham to take over as Information Commissioner
Government puts forward Canadian privacy chief for Information Commissioner role
Elizabeth Denham to take over from Christopher Graham in the summer
Even 'one-man band' SMEs will be hit by new EU data protection regime, warn lawyers
Butchers, bakers, candlestick makers (and plumbers) will ALL be ruled by the General Data Protection Regulation