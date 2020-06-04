iCloud
Apple U-turned on iCloud end-to-end encryption plan following FBI complaints
Apple backed down to avoid further disputes with law enforcement and over fears customers could be completely locked out of accounts, say sources
Apple ups top bug bounty reward from $200,000 to $1m for operating system security flaws
The new bug bounty programme will include iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and iCloud
Apple fixes 'painfully obvious' new year security flaw in iCloud
Hacker releases exploit on Github to force Apple to patch iCloud security flaw
China's 'great firewall' being used to mount attacks on Apple's iCloud
Chinese government using 'great firewall' to mount man-in-the-middle attacks on Apple's infrastructure
'Trust has gone from cloud providers,' argues security expert following Snapchat, iCloud and Dropbox breaches
Data breaches and NSA snooping mean trust in cloud providers won't return for some time, Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
Like Jennifer Lawrence's naked photo leak, the Snappening is another example of why we shouldn't trust cloud services
The 'Snappening', the Apple iCloud hack and even hapless Brooks Newmark MP all demonstrate how people can be too quick to trust 'the cloud' with their data
Apple warns developers over HealthKit data-sharing ahead of iOS 8 launch
HealthKit guidelines aim to restrict developers' ability to share data with third parties
Top 10 IT news stories of the week: Privacy at the forefront - Apple's iCloud, Microsoft's emails and 42,000 patient forms lost by NHS Trust
The most-read list features the security implications of the theft of celebrity photos and the biggest stories from BoxWorks
Apple promises to upgrade iCloud security after celebrity nude photos hack
Apple CEO Tim Cook promises iCloud security improvements, which will be implemented in two weeks
iCloud hack: Photo theft due to stolen log-in details, not iCloud security issue, claims Apple
Naked photos 'leaked' because celebrity usernames and passwords were figured out, say Apple
FBI to investigate celebrity iCloud hack as attackers promise more releases
US authorities brought in to investigate hack on celebrities' Apple iCloud accounts