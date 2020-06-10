ICANN
Website owners urged to adopt new HTTPS certificate checking options
Certificate authorities and browser makers vote to make new certification checks mandatory
Symantec accused of issuing iffy digital certificates - again
Symantec slaps "audited partner" while it investigates
ICANN: Get ready for DNSSEC changes to web security protocols
Ignore DNSSEC at your peril, warns ICANN
Unknown firm pays £135m for .web domain
VeriSign could be business behind blockbuster buy
Explosion of top-level domains opens up new security risks for web users
New, privately owned top-level domains come with exciting new security risks
US to give up control of top-level DNS
Shock decision may be connected to Brazil's anger over NSA snooping on Petrobras ahead of ICANN meeting in that country
Microsoft, Nokia and Oracle complain over Google's gTLD submissions
Fairsearch consortium concerned firm will be given too much control of the web
Black Hat: Community calls for government cooperation and transparency
Panel says Feds must do more to share data
Crash Podcast: IT education, ICANN and the 'snooping bill'
Crash is the regular IT news and analysis podcast from Computing
Icann unveils gLTD submission list including .Apple and .London
Submissions now set for lengthy approval process before going live
ICANN to refund applicants after security 'glitch'
Users that want to revoke application will be given full refund
ICANN postpones applications for new top-level domains after 'glitch'
ICANN has taken down a recently introduced system for allocating new top-level domain names after a security bug was uncovered
ICANN now accepting applications for controversial new gTLDs
Businesses will be able to use their company name instead of .com
Welsh businesses support new gTLDs
Survey suggests businesses would welcome opportunity to use .wales or .cymru
Agency weighs up value of '.london' domain for promoting capital
London & Partners may apply for a 10-year Icann licence
Icann chief made to defend new gTLDs at London debate
Rod Beckstrom admitted fees will be too steep for smaller web site operators
Opening up generic top level domains 'will only benefit trademark lawyers'
Brand consultant says ICANN's move will have brand managers pulling their hair out
UK firms will pay for the right domain names
Survey shows UK businesses would be willing to pay in excess of £5,000 for the right domain name for their business
ICANN approves domain name overhaul
But businesses must protect their brand against cyber squatters
IANA exhausts its supply of IPv4 addresses
With IPv4 addresses now 'out of stock', organisations must turn to IPv6 for future address ranges
Government highlights "fundamental differences" within global community on internet governance
The UK government has downplayed hopes for international agreement around cyber attacks
Internet security keyholder reveals truth behind 'Seven Keys' story
Man entrusted by Icann to help protect the internet says media got key facts wrong
New standard to make online banking and shopping safer
DNSSEC will improve security around online transactions