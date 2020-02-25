IBMSTG
Bridging the data science skills gap
How serious is the data science skills gap now, and what can CIOs do to overcome it?
IBM patents 'data privacy engine' to simplify and secure international e-business
Data privacy engine will help businesses protect personal data as it is transferred between countries, including across private clouds, claims IBM
Only one fifth of IT decision-makers can analyse all of their firm's data using one tool
67 per cent said they could not look at and analyse all of their data within a single shared resource
"Garbage in, garbage out" - a bad model for data collection...
Data is becoming more important than ever for winning and wowing customers. But many organisations admit that their data collection just isn't good enough
Will software-defined networking herald 'the rise of the stupid network'?
It's taken the best part of 15 years, but with data centre operators seriously examining and rolling out software-defined networking the age of the 'stupid network' might finally be upon us
Are appliance-like converged infrastructures the solution to data centre challenges?
As data centres become more complex, many organisations are turning to the appliance-like approach offered by converged infrastructure
From slow lane to fast lane - the networking bottleneck
The phrase 'the network is the computer' was first coined in the mid-1980s, but it's never been more true than today. However, too many organisations have their data centres on the digital equivalent of a B-road rather than a super-highway