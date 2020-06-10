IBMSecurityAAI1
Stratfor's shocking data security revealed: firm kept customer details in plain text prior to 2011 hack
Leaked Verizon report says security firm had extremely poor data protection practices, resulting in theft of data about 860,000 customers
One-third of IT chiefs believe enterprise security 'lagging behind' modern IT trends
Computing research reveals a third of organisations struggling to adapt to the use of cloud and BYOD technology
Patchy defences against enterprise application security threats
Computing research reveals gaps in security provision that could give attackers a way in
Why the enterprise must ensure it has a proper security policy
In today's connected world a business must ensure that its mobile and web-based software is secure. This means that application security needs to be a core competence in any organisation's security strategy