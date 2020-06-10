IBM Watson
IBM is automating employee performance analysis with Watson AI
Ironically, Watson could replace the HR department
Flying robot joins astronauts aboard ISS
Open the pod bay doors, CIMON
IBM spices up its Watson AI platform
IBM has announced a ton of improvements to its big data and AI platform.
AI will solve the challenge of unstructured data, says IBM
Text, images and voice are difficult for computers to process - but artificial intelligence is making contextual understanding a possibility
IBM teams up with ABB to offer industrial AI IoT products
Suite of products will focus on manufacturing and smart grids
IBM Watson machine learning put to work in IBM's enterprise helpdesk software
IBM Watson to help out on helpdesks
IBM Watson to power Arthritis Research UK virtual assistant providing help to Arthritis sufferers
Virtual assistant will enable charity to answer questions and provide more help to arthritis sufferers
IBM's Watson turns hand to security with Watson for Cyber Security
IBM pushes in-house artificial intelligence technology for cognitive security operations centres
ISS Group adopts IBM Watson for Internet of Things smart buildings projects
Watson machine learning technology intended to make sense of data collected from millions of sensors
HPE vs IBM Watson: Machine learning is 'more than an opportunity for expensive consulting' says software GM
"API to API" rivalry continues
IBM LSF paves the way for NHS fast mapping of 100,000 cancer patient genomes
"Nobody else has the size or scale" says Genomics England
Watson restrained: IBM reveals how it deliberately holds back its AI system
Machine learning is restricted to stop it "losing control" admits Europe CTO
'We're moving from mobile devices to cognitive conversations - it's the future' says IBM Watson CTO
Talking to AIs to perform everyday tasks soon to be the norm, claims AI chief
How to get the business to buy into AI
Show the board how AI can make every employee an expert says insight and tech chief of financial services firm BGL Group
Hilton installs IBM Watson-powered 'robot concierge'
Concierge 'Connie' named after hotel chain's founder Conrad Hilton
Down, down, deeper and down: IBM shrinks for the 15th consecutive quarter
Status quo continues to be disrupted at IBM as revenues, profits and margins all head south. Again
The future of cognitive computing is now: advanced analytics is already saving lives and driving efficiencies at Airbus and The Weather Company
The Weather Company and Airbus are two organisations looking to use the Internet of Things and cognitive computing to save lives and improve services
Internet of Things and cognitive computing can 'change the world', claims Allianz Global CIO
IoT can improve all businesses, claims Dr Ralf Schneider
IBM opens Watson Internet of Things global HQ in Munich to drive cognitive computing research
Watson IoT will 'generate new insights to benefit business and society alike', claims IBM's Harriet Green
IBM unveils Bluemix Local 'accelerated' hybrid cloud platform
Updated service 'allows enterprises to quickly build apps in a secure manner and deploy them across public, private and on-premises environments'
University of Michigan harnesses IBM cognitive computing for solar car race... as IBM partners with Box
Technology will analyse cloud cover...as IBM announces partnership with collaboration firm Box
IBM Watson Developer Cloud offers self-service artificial intelligence and development tools
IBM set to extend Watson platform to offer developers new APIs and technologies