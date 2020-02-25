ibm-storage
The GDPR 'industry-wide education gap' needs to be addressed
The UK lags behind the rest of the world on GDPR knowledge, even though awareness is approaching 100 per cent
IBM signs $135m Watson predictive maintenance deal with US Army
Watson will be used to optimise the repair and maintenance of the army's vehicles
Large firms name their three top GDPR obstacles
Surprise! They all deal with data
The importance of secure communication in the workplace
Wire's Alan Duric on the necessity of end-to-end encryption
The true cost of unstructured 'dark data' in the GDPR era
Kazoup's Johan Holder warns that unmanaged, unstructured data will pose major risks to organisations when the GDPR comes into force in just nine months
IBM returns to virtual server data protection
Spectrum Protect Plus uses VADP as well as blockchain
Majority of boroughs unable to meet GDPR 'right to be forgotten' requirements
Seven out of ten boroughs unable to identify all personally identifiable information, warns M-Files
IBM's blockchain raises trust in global food supply chain
The concept has been proved in trials in the USA and China, claims IBM
IBM simplifies HSBC document management with analytics tools
40 pages of documents need to be reviewed for an average transaction, and IBM is speeding the process
Two-thirds of business leaders have no cyber training
Only two per cent have 'comprehensive' training in dealing with cyber incidents
IBM and Sony build secure student data store using blockchain
The platform will hold student records and learning history
Does the GDPR have a technology answer? Blue Cedar injects code to protect data - not the device
There's no silver bullet, but Blue Cedar can be part of the shotgun blast of technology solutions
IBM beats Microsoft's image recognition record in seven hours
Big Blue's distributed deep learning software sped recognition from days to hours
Companies must pay more attention to data management before the GDPR
Whether multinational or SMB, all organisations must be aware of where ALL instances of personal data are stored in their infrastructure
Most GDPR-compliant organisations are actually not
Only two per cent of 'GDPR-ready' organisations are actually compliant
IBM marks transition for first cloud storage platform
Users of the v1 tech preview are being encouraged to migrate
GDPR and big data - friends or foes?
Is the GDPR a guiding light to the benefits of big data, or its death knell?
Securities blockchain will raise trust among European SMBs, claims IBM
The system is intended to make it simpler for SMBs to obtain funding by sharing secure financial information
GDPR confusion is still widespread - but Brexit is no excuse
Mistakenly thinking Brexit provides exemption and not reading the new definition of personal data are just two factors stopping companies preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation
Alteryx: 'Big data lakes have become big data swamps'
Despite the skills shortage, firms need to be able to use the big data they collect, says Dean Stoecker of Alteryx
The big problem in big data: a lack of skills
A lack of skilled analysts has hamstrung the industry at a time when the demand to adopt AI and big data analytics has never been higher, says Aaron Auld
AI will solve the challenge of unstructured data, says IBM
Text, images and voice are difficult for computers to process - but artificial intelligence is making contextual understanding a possibility
GDPR - don't ditch the data
Peter Ruffley, chairman at Zizo, warns against the danger of letting IT departments have full say over GDPR compliance, at the risk of losing important data
IBM quantifies the benefits of business continuity management for companies suffering a data breach
Companies with BCM identified breaches almost three months faster