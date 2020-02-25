IBM skills
IBM IOD 2013: 20 per cent more big data skills will be required within next five years says IBM
That's 150,000 new roles urgently needed in US alone, says BI chief Rechan
Degree-level apprenticeships in cyber security launched in the UK
Apprenticeships are part of a new 'Cyber Academy' backed by John Lewis, IBM and more
IT Skills & Recruitment at Net a Porter
Online retailer's head of IT discusses the challenges of recruiting and retaining the skills he needs in his team
IT job market sees gradual improvement
Badenoch & Clark's latest Talent Spotlight report highlights opportunities for IT professionals
Women in IT: In their own words
Dawinderpal Sahota speaks to some of the industry's leading women to find out the consequences of IT's gender divide
The IT Skills Debate - Outsourcing
Computing speaks to Martyn Hart, chairman of the National Outsourcing Association
Java skills now most in demand
Research from IntaPeople shows that Java has overtaken C# as the most sought-after language skill in UK businesses
CIO Interview - Asda
Cheryl Millington, CIO of Asda, discusses her role
Firms appoint social media managers
Some 69 per cent of UK businesses have or will appoint social media community managers in 2011
The IT Skills Debate - Business Intelligence
In this podcast, Computing talks to Jaspersoft about the skills needed for a career in Business Intelligence
Salaries in IT and telecoms rise 7.5 per cent
Average salaries for IT professionals increase from £43,000 last year to £46,000 in 2011
Tech Talk 39 - Anonymous, iPads and Business Assurance
This week Computing is joined by Raj Samani, EMEA CTO for McAfee, to discuss the week's top IT news stories
Cyber security challenge relaunches
New phase of the competition will test the skills of over 500 individuals
Booming silicon roundabout 'owes nothing to government'
Founder of East London startup says government plans to attract giant tech companies to local area risk damaging startup industry
Recruitment and training at CA Technologies
CA Technologies discuss IT recruitment and training issues
What skills does an IT professional need to become a CIO?
Computing caught up with industry experts and education providers in the IT space to find out what the most essential skills are for a CIO
Open University aims to train up future CIOs
Computing visited the Open University to find out about a new stream of courses aimed to train up the CIOs of the future
Schools get high-tech with Dell
Three Derbyshire schools embark on managed service contracts to bring cutting-edge technologies to pupils
SAP seeks 100 recruits in Ireland
The expansion is to provide more technical support and R&D
Royal Society science exhibit showcases Harry Potter-like business innovations
There are more inventions on show at Royal Society than you could shake a wand at - and they have all been developed with business in mind
How can schools attract more students to IT?
Computing asks industry leaders and academics what can be done to increase the number of students pursuing a career in IT
McDonald's discusses IT skills
Mark Fabes, UK IT director at McDonald's discusses recruitment, outsourcing and mentorship
Skilled BI students in short supply
Global study shows shortage of students that understand BI and business
The Essential CIO - Q&A with IBM CIO Simon Meredith
IBM's UK and Ireland CIO Simon Meredith discusses findings from the firm's Essential CIO global study