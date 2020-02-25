IBM leaders
IT Leaders: Lessons to learn for the future of IT
As Computing's IT Leaders campaign comes to a close, Dawinderpal Sahota draws some conclusions about the best way forward for the next generation of IT leaders
IT Skills & Recruitment at Net a Porter
Online retailer's head of IT discusses the challenges of recruiting and retaining the skills he needs in his team
Oracle to recruit 1,700 staff across EMEA
Campaign will use Twitter and Facebook to find potential candidates
IT job market sees gradual improvement
Badenoch & Clark's latest Talent Spotlight report highlights opportunities for IT professionals
Women in IT: In their own words
Dawinderpal Sahota speaks to some of the industry's leading women to find out the consequences of IT's gender divide
The IT Skills Debate - Outsourcing
Computing speaks to Martyn Hart, chairman of the National Outsourcing Association
Interview: BAE Systems head of strategy and architecture, Malcolm Carrie
Serving the IT needs of a large and expanding 'federated' user base that handles highly classified data can sometimes mean going against industry orthodoxies
HSBC decision to axe 30,000 jobs likely to affect IT
The global bank said that IT support roles might make up some of the 700 jobs to go in the UK
Why the IT sector needs more women
The increasingly service-oriented IT world would gain enormously from a little less male geekiness and a lot more feminine empathy and intuition
Java skills now most in demand
Research from IntaPeople shows that Java has overtaken C# as the most sought-after language skill in UK businesses
CIO Interview - Asda
Cheryl Millington, CIO of Asda, discusses her role
Firms appoint social media managers
Some 69 per cent of UK businesses have or will appoint social media community managers in 2011
The IT Skills Debate - Business Intelligence
In this podcast, Computing talks to Jaspersoft about the skills needed for a career in Business Intelligence
Tech Talk 39 - Anonymous, iPads and Business Assurance
This week Computing is joined by Raj Samani, EMEA CTO for McAfee, to discuss the week's top IT news stories
Cyber security challenge relaunches
New phase of the competition will test the skills of over 500 individuals
Social media in business: Is it time to join the social club?
Is the social media revolution a golden opportunity for businesses to boost sales through closer customer engagement, or has its commercial potential been grossly exaggerated?
Booming silicon roundabout 'owes nothing to government'
Founder of East London startup says government plans to attract giant tech companies to local area risk damaging startup industry
Recruitment and training at CA Technologies
CA Technologies discuss IT recruitment and training issues
What skills does an IT professional need to become a CIO?
Computing caught up with industry experts and education providers in the IT space to find out what the most essential skills are for a CIO
Open University aims to train up future CIOs
Computing visited the Open University to find out about a new stream of courses aimed to train up the CIOs of the future
Schools get high-tech with Dell
Three Derbyshire schools embark on managed service contracts to bring cutting-edge technologies to pupils
SAP seeks 100 recruits in Ireland
The expansion is to provide more technical support and R&D
Study: CFOs call the shots in enterprise IT
Gartner research suggests that CIOs do not have control of the purse strings