Apple criticises Google for creating 'false impression' about the scale of iPhone hack

Apple claims that the attack on iPhones was not "a broad-based exploit of iPhones" as described by Google Project Zero

clock 09 September 2019 • 2 min read

Google Project Zero discovers malicious websites that have been hacking iPhones for at least two years

Successful attacks enabled hackers to access passwords, messages and photos from iPhones and iPads

clock 30 August 2019 • 2 min read
