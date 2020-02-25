Iain Duncan Smith
Iain Duncan Smith condemns 'utterly negative' response to beleaguered Universal Credit scheme
Work and pensions secretary insists that Universal Credit benefits programme is on track
Top 10 public sector IT stories of 2013
Computing examines the biggest stories in public sector IT in 2013
Iain Duncan Smith says Universal Credit project is "on budget" and "on track"
The IT system to roll out Universal Credit "seems to be absolutely fine", says work and pensions secretary
Government IT systems slammed as cause of welfare reform failings
'Problems with the IT system have delayed national roll-out of the programme,' says National Audit Office
Backbytes: Tell us again, Dave, exactly what do too many tweets make?
Prime Minister tweets fake Iain Duncan Smith Twitter account to announce benefits cap rollout...