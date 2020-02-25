Hypervisor
St. Edmund's College picks VMware over Microsoft and Citrix because of 'better functionality'
Hertfordshire-based school anticipates £63,000 of savings from virtualisation project
CERT warns of new vulnerabilities in virtualisation software
Windows 7 also at risk - but all Linuxes safe, says CERT
VMworld 2011 in Las Vegas kicks off today
Event will show IT leaders how to get the best out of the vSphere 5 virtualisation platform
Dell PowerEdge R815 server review
A highly configurable server that will appeal to small businesses