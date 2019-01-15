hyper-v

Hardware

Latest Tesla news: Tesla Model 3 the focus of March 2019 Pwn2Own contest

Hackers to compete for prize money of between $35,000 and $250,000 cracking the Tesla Model 3 at this year's Pwn2Own contest

clock 15 January 2019 • 42 min read

Software

Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?

Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?

clock 31 July 2015 •

Software

Microsoft confirms plans for cloud-oriented 'Nano Server' in Windows Server 2016

Stripped down Windows Server containers to encourage organisations to develop cloud apps on Windows instead of Linux

clock 08 April 2015 •

Services and Outsourcing

Fashion house Paul Smith saves £840k in one year after launching hybrid cloud strategy with Microsoft

Head of IT Lee Bingham believes no other vendor could provide the same benefits

clock 28 April 2014 •

Desktops

St. Edmund's College picks VMware over Microsoft and Citrix because of 'better functionality'

Hertfordshire-based school anticipates £63,000 of savings from virtualisation project

clock 02 December 2013 •

Strategy

Customer perspective: Jaguar Land Rover and Betfair on why they chose VMware

Betfair's head of architecture believes Amazon will be the best option in the future

clock 09 May 2013 •

Hardware

Liverpool John Moores University issues £1m tender for HP hardware

LJMU is seeking bidders for provision of HP ProLiant servers and consultancy services

clock 30 April 2013 •

Operating Systems

Microsoft boosts its virtualisation credentials with new service pack

Microsoft releases combo service pack 1 for Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows 7 systems

clock 09 February 2011 •
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read