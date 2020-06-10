Hybrid Cloud
Choosing a database in the multi-cloud era
Cloud, mobile, social media, big data, IoT and organisations operating in real-time on a global scale have driven sweeping changes to the database arena
Hybrid cloud conundrums: three questions companies must address
Hybird cloud can increase complexity so it's important for organisations not to rush
Nutanix and the 'messy middle' of the subscription software model
The hyperconvergence vendor moved from selling hardware to subscription software and took a hit to revenues in the process
Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control
'We centralised everything internally and started to get the practices right, from requirements through to development standards'
The upcoming Avengers movie has crashed ticketing sites: they should have learned the teamwork lesson
A superhero won't help when there are massive surges of demand
The hybrid cloud is both freedom and challenge, says Scalr
Everyone will eventually end up in the hybrid cloud
Red Hat confirms details of CoreOS integration with container software
Red Hat claims development will make managing large-scale Kubernetes deployments easier
BT announces deal with AWS as part of 'cloud of clouds' hybrid strategy
BT deal with AWS will focus on networking, security and managed services across multiple cloud environments
Google to bring legacy apps to cloud with Cisco
New hybrid cloud solution connects on-prem environments with Google Cloud Platform
Downtime can be fatal in the digital age, warns Veeam
'Nine out of ten companies that have suffered a serious data centre outage have been forced to close operations,' says Russell Nolan
UK organisations reluctant to move test and development to the cloud
New research from Computing reveals that firms are reluctant to move existing test and dev environments, and existing web-facing applications
Red Hat to purchase Codenvy
Open source solutions and support company makes purchase in effort to enhance cloud development tools business
Why is 54 per cent of UK enterprise workload still on-premise with no cloud?
Find out in our new 'cloud balancing' research paper
Taming the public cloud: can control be brought back in house?
Public cloud works wonders for aglilty and flexibility, but it can't shed security and control concerns, a Computing survey finds
OpenStack growing at 35 per cent annually as private cloud increasingly favoured
Report by 451 Research predicts OpenStack revenues will be more than $5bn by 2020
How data centre connectivity is playing catch-up with cloud usage
As more mission-critical workloads move to the cloud, companies must look again at connectivity
CA Technologies: UX is the difference between a runaway success and abject failure
Software firm advises organisations to focus on user experience or risk wasting their investment in digital
Many organisations fail to plan for a multi-cloud future and underestimate private cloud costs
Organisations not planning properly for a multi-cloud world, according to a new report
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 hits general availability as firm talks up roadmap for the future
Latest version of the on-premise collaboration platform now available for deployment
Public cloud poised for a huge upswing this year
With Amazon and Microsoft announcing massive increases in cloud revenues many see 2016 as a pivotal year for public cloud adoption
City & Guilds considering cloud-based analytics to predict student grades
'It's about starting to use the powers of all these different technologies we've got, starting to make them come together,' says Ian Turfrey
IBM unveils Bluemix Local 'accelerated' hybrid cloud platform
Updated service 'allows enterprises to quickly build apps in a secure manner and deploy them across public, private and on-premises environments'
Be careful with hidden costs of cloud, warns City & Guilds IT director
'It's very quick for people to put prices up fast,' Ian Turfrey tells Computing and Zerto web seminar