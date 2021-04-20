Human Resources
Five crucial HR resolutions for 2020
Changes in employment law are coming - is your organisation ready, asks Goodman Derrick's Katee Dias
Enterprise HR systems in 2020 - steady as she goes
Delta predicts a continuation of the trends of the recent years: cloud, consolidation and AI
Skills in the tech sector: Fighting the shortage and closing the gap
Organisations need to change their hiring and retainment strategies to suit the workforce
Microsoft leaps into lead for HR software trials
Despite only being available for two years Dynamics Talent is most evaluated HCM software, according to a Computing study
Why AI is starting to play a bigger role in recruitment and HR
The way businesses hire and manage employees is ripe for disruption
The changing face of HR systems
The first of a two-part exploration of the HCM systems market
Events like Black Friday can really affect the IT team's mental health
54 per cent of IT and BPO staff suffer from depression, anxiety and insomnia caused by their work
Microsoft reportedly laying off staff
More cuts across the board at Microsoft, according to reports
Pearson standardises ERP estate on Oracle
Publisher and education provider goes from 63 separate ERP systems down to one as part of wholesale digital transformation project
Civil servant data breach a result of a 'momentary lapse in concentration'
300 civil servants in Ireland had their unencrypted personal details sent to other HR departments
Met Police on the verge of outsourcing hundreds of jobs to SSCL
Finance, procurement and HR departments to be outsourced imminently
Career 2.0 - how to build a career in the digital economy
Ade McCormack explains what today's firms need to do to attract the best talent, and how employees need to behave to build the best careers
Could tech start-ups use employee shareholder agreements to become more competitive?
What if wrong hiring decisions are made and the new staff are not a good fit with the business? What if the business stops booming, salaries are an unsustainable burden and people need to be let go?
UBS selects Oracle Fusion software-as-a-service in HR migration
Bank examines all alternatives before moving from PeopleSoft to Fusion
Direct Line insures its future with HR in the cloud
Insurer invests in new HR systems as part of divestment from state-owned RBS
Oracle to acquire SaaS vendor Taleo for £1.2bn
Deal mirrors recent acquisitions in the cloud space by rivals SAP and Salesforce
Centrica opts for SAP Ramp-Up programme
The utilities company says it will be on the bleeding edge
IT head-hunters reject 'open' recruitment report
Specific skills still required for majority of tech jobs
Bank of England to overhaul HR systems
Logica will help bank move 9,000 employees to new system
Tui Travel slashes recruitment costs by half
Automation of processes also delivers substantial time savings
SAP veteran talks frankly about HR tools, SaaS and takeover rumours
Former SAP Asia-Pacific president believes many IT leaders need a crash course in people management
NHS to provide further shared payroll services
System will handle staff payroll data in 100 NHS trusts on shared services scheme