Hubble Space Telescope
How the Hubble Space Telescope's IT team went from email to full-service support
Since the launch of Hubble in 1990, the only way for team members to get help with the telescope's operations has been to email the IT department
The Universe is expanding nine per cent faster than expected, Hubble data suggests
New findings indicate that the Universe is growing at a faster rate today than in the Universe's early days
Scientists estimate mass of the Milky Way galaxy at around 1.5 trillion solar masses
Previous estimates ranged from 500 billion to 3 trillion solar masses
NASA reveals four ideas for a new multi-billion dollar space telescope for the 2030s
The telescope will replace the James Webb Space Telescope, and is expected to be launched in March 2021
Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 shuts down due to hardware glitch
NASA engineers are unlikely to immediately address Hubble's problem due to the government shutdown
Hubble captures the most detailed image of the Triangulum Galaxy with millions of stars
Second-largest image ever released by Hubble
Hubble discovers a rare exoplanet evaporating at a rate faster than ever seen before
Scientists estimate that the exoplanet has already lost up to 35 per cent of its mass over its lifetime
Hubble Space Telescope finds superflares from young red dwarfs could strip away planetary atmosphere
Younger stars are 100 to 1,000 times more energetic than when they're older
Galaxies rotate every billion years, say scientists - just like clockwork
