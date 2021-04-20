Hubble
Hubble Telescope spots a dwarf 'living fossil' galaxy in the backyard of Milky Way
Bedin I is 13 billion years old and could be the most isolated dwarf galaxy found to date
NASA engineers bring Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 back to operations mode
Resetting the telemetry circuits and associated boards brought the instrument back to operations mode
Hubble captures the most detailed image of the Triangulum Galaxy with millions of stars
Second-largest image ever released by Hubble
Astronomers claim to have found new method to 'see' dark matter
Faint starlight that lingers between massive clusters of galaxies could reveal universe's dark matter
Top 10 space stories of 2018
From Hubble tracking down the most distant star from Earth to the Dawn probe going interstellar, 2018 was full of exciting space stories
Astronomers may have found the elusive progenitor to a Type Ic supernova
This long-sought progenitor star was identified in an image captured by Hubble in 2007
Hubble Space Telescope returns to normal science operations following gyroscope failure
Hubble returns to service taking observations of star-forming galaxy DSF2237B-1-IR
Hubble Space Telescope expected to 'return to normal science operations' soon
Rotation rates of back-up gyroscope 'now within expected range' enabling Hubble to return to service
Hubble Space Telescope finds superflares from young red dwarfs could strip away planetary atmosphere
Younger stars are 100 to 1,000 times more energetic than when they're older
NASA engineers working to repair Hubble after gyroscope failure
Hubble Telescope put into 'safe mode' on Friday following the failure of the gyroscope
Astronomers uncover moon orbiting a gas-giant planet 8,000 light-years away
Newly discovered moon unusual because of its large size - comparable to diameter of Neptune
NASA and ESA's new mission will shed light on the evolution of the Universe
BUFFALO survey will observe six massive galaxy clusters and their surroundings
Astronomers detect helium in the atmosphere of an exoplanet
Finding may help astronomers in the search for Earth-like planets
Scientists use the Hubble Telescope to track down the most distant star
The star could enable scientists to answer more questions about the universe
Scientists use Hubble Space Telescope to discover 'relic galaxy'
Scientists discover what they believe may be one of the universe's oldest galaxies