HTTP
Amazon patches Ring Video Doorbell vulnerability that could allow hackers to breach owner's Wi-Fi network
Ring vulnerability attributed to device's use of insecure HTTP rather than encrypted HTTPS
Google Chrome to start blocking all types of mixed content in HTTPS web pages from January 2020
A web site might be HTTPS, but its sub-resources, such as ads, are often downloaded via insecure HTTP
Flaws in HTTP/2 could enable hackers to crash web servers, claims Imperva
Imperva research highlights four key vulnerabilities in HTTP/2
GCHQ used 'lurl.me' URL shortening service to attack and track targets in the Middle East
Hackers compromised and activists tracked by GCHQ-built online tool
The Internet of Things: what, who, how and why
The IoT is poised to change everything. Here are the facts
It Asda be a critical security flaw - ignored by supermarket chain for two years
Asda ignored critical account-hijacking security flaw for two years
Google to rank HTTPS above unencrypted websites
And SHA-1 certificates to be banned from 1 July
Dukes hacking group 'based in Moscow', claims F-Secure
Even Russia's Kaspersky concurs with F-Secure's conclusion
Cisco router 'SYNful Knock' compromise dissected by FireEye
Just as well only three lines of Cisco routers are affected by critical security flaw
HTTP/2 officially approved - world (wide web) rejoices
First update to HTTP in 16 years will better handle multimedia communications
Google to dump SPDY protocol for HTTP/2
Support for SPDY protocol to be phased out in early 2016 in favour of HTTP/2, says Google
Google plan to push sites to use HTTPS to prevent online surveillance
Google to prioritise sites using HTTPS in rankings - despite it being cracked by NSA and GCHQ