HTML 5
Oracle to kill off Java browser plugins at last
But only after the release of JDK 9
Adobe rushes out fast Flash fix for security flaw exploited by Pawn Storm hackers
Something for the weekend from Adobe
Russian hackers spark yet another Adobe Flash zero day security flaw warning
After this Tuesday's mega-patches, Adobe promises another one for some time next week
Whatever happened to HTML5?
Ten months since they put a ring on it, is the new web standard advancing at the speed it should?
Please stop using Microsoft Silverlight, says, err, Microsoft
Are you listening BT and Now TV? Even Microsoft thinks you should stop using it
The rise of DevOps necessitates full-stack developers at The Washington Post
A repertoire of DevOps skills are a necessity, three of the Post's developers tell Computing
Out in style: Making mobile applications the centre of enterprise development
An infrastructure to support mobile apps requires software on the back-end and users' devices - as well as a style guide for developers, says Globo's Yad Jaura
Keeping mobile development covered: Insourcing and mobile analytics at Hillarys
Julian Bond talks to Computing about the latest developments - mobile and otherwise - at British blind manufacturer Hillarys
HTML5 reaches 'recommendation' standard at W3C - after 10 years in sometimes fractious development
Will HTML5 kill off Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight as the standard finally reaches 'recommendation' status?
DLA Piper believes Windows 8 could be the catalyst for its next mobility refresh
Microsoft Surface is next on the list of devices that the law firm wants to provide for its employees
How Rentokil builds mobile applications without the bugs
Rentokil build apps step-by-step, says Rentokil's head of design Ian Morris