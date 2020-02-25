HTC Hero
Nokia lands Dutch injunction against HTC One
Lumia maker ups patent war with microphone technology claims
ITC nixes HTC's Google patent renting plan in fight with Apple
Ruling could have far reaching consequences for future patent disputes
Apple files infringement action against HTC Flyer tablet and Desire smartphone
HTC Evo and Wildfire devices also among 17 products named in patent case
HTC rolls out Android 2.1 upgrade for Hero
Long wait for Éclair update is over for Hero owners
Sprint issues warning for HTC Hero Android update
Firmware update wipes data from handsets
Video Review: HTC Hero
The third device from Android complete with Sense overlay
Orange prepares to jump on Android bandwagon
Company to carry HTC Hero smartphone
Hands on with the HTC Hero
V3.co.uk gets a walk through of the Hero, which includes HTC's new Sense overlay for Android
Adobe and HTC team up on Flash for Android
HTC Hero first smartphone to feature full Flash integration
Video: HTC Hero launch
Handset maker unveils its latest Android-based smartphone
HTC unveils Android-based Hero smartphone
'Sense' platform promises customisable interface