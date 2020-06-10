HTC Desire
HTC Desire 500 review
An affordable quad-core Android phone let down by poor timing
HTC Desire 601 hands-on review
An affordable Android smartphone targeting the same space as the Nokia Lumia 625
HTC Desire 601 video demo
We check out HTC's new affordable Android smartphone
HTC LTE Desire 601 and Desire 300 Android smartphones take aim at SMEs
Company unveils budget handset but no pricing information as yet announced
Nokia lands Dutch injunction against HTC One
Lumia maker ups patent war with microphone technology claims
ITC nixes HTC's Google patent renting plan in fight with Apple
Ruling could have far reaching consequences for future patent disputes
HTC and Samsung detail Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades
Upgrades rolling out soon, but availability will depend upon network operators
Apple files infringement action against HTC Flyer tablet and Desire smartphone
HTC Evo and Wildfire devices also among 17 products named in patent case
HTC Desire Android 2.3 Gingerbread update will arrive at end of July
Firm also set to unlock Sensation bootloaders starting in August
HTC backtracks to bring Android 2.3 to Desire smartphone
Firm compensates for lack of memory by cutting apps
HTC aims for Android developer community with OpenSense SDK
HTCdev.com to launch this summer
HTC Sensation to be firm's first dual-core Android smartphone
Android 2.3 device comes with streaming service, but still no NFC
HTC Desire Z review
Android 2.2 handset remains ahead of its rivals despite some niggles
HTC Desire HD review
Google's Android has a new leader to take on the iPhone
HTC Desire Z video demo
We take a look at the latest HTC Desire handset which runs on Android 2.2
HTC Desire HD hands on video
We look at HTC's latest Android 2.2 handset
HTC Desire review
The aptly named Android handset combines a superb screen with a friendly user interface, making it a rival to Apple's iPhone