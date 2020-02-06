HTC
Google takes another step to designing its own CPUs following completion of $1.1bn HTC deal
Deal with HTC will bring-in more than 2,000 engineers to work on CPU and system-on-a-chip design
HTC announces beefed up VR headset for enterprises
HTC has unveiled a new virtual reality headset intended for business users and enthusiasts
Apple 'ramping up' plans to make augmented reality headset, set to launch in 2019
Apple is readying an augmented reality headset, claims Bloomberg
HTC's $1.1bn tie-up with Google stops short of outright takeover
Google also gets its hands on HTC's IP in a non-exclusive deal
Google to launch Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 on 4 October
New Pixel smartphone should at least seem cheaper following £999 iPhone X launch
Google plan to blow billions on takeover of HTC smartphone business, suggest reports
Google plan to repeat success of Motorola acquisition with HTC smartphone purchase
Review: HTC U11
The HTC U11 is a very smart device - but not quite up there with the Samsung Galaxy S8
HTC U Play review
It might be cheaper than its fancy sibling the U Ultra, but even at £399 it's hard to recommend HTC's glossy mid-ranger.
MWC 2017: All the latest rumours around BlackBerry, Nokia, Samsung, Sony et al
Everything you can expect to hear from the biggest device expo of the year
MWC 2017: What to expect from BlackBerry, Nokia, Samsung, Sony and more
Here's what to expect from the biggest mobile trade show of the year
Microsoft's Azure business doubles as quarterly revenues grow to $24bn
"Mobile first, cloud first" strategy is working, claims CEO Satya Nadella
HTC unveils U Ultra Android smartphone - with no headphone jack
AI built-in, but popular headphone jack removed from HTC's latest Android smartphone
HTC U Ultra smartphone unveiled with built-in AI, but no headphone jack
Firm copies Apple by ditching socket for headphones
HTC Vive out-selling Oculus Rift by two-to-one, claims Epic Games' Tim Sweeney
Open-source platforms are the future of VR, according to Sweeney
Pixel XL vs HTC 10 review
Two phones made from the same DNA. Which is better?
Pixel phone specs, release date, price: Google unveils home-grown devices
All the key information on Google's first foray into hardware
HTC Desire 10 series: latest rumours, specs and release date
HTC to announce Desire 10 Lifestyle and Desire 10 Pro
Android 7.0: When will the update arrive on your phone? Sony, Samsung, BlackBerry, HTC and more
All the information on when Nougat will arrive on other Android handsets
HTC 10 review
Does the new UltraPixel camera live up to the hype?
OnePlus 3 vs HTC 10 vs Galaxy S7 Edge vs LG G5 vs Huawei P9
Battle of the 2016 Android smartphones
HTC reveals Vive Business Edition to kick-start enterprise use of VR
Vive Business Edition could lay the foundations for an immersive VR ecosystem
Top 12 tips to improve Android battery life
Fight back against battery drain with these power-saving tips
HTC 10 video review
Can the new HTC 10 impress?
Top 10 small screen rivals to the iPhone SE: HTC One M9, Xperia Z5 Compact and OnePlus X
Phones with similar specs, features and prices to Apple's new iPhone