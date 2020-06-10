HSCIC
NHS Digital hires Home Office CTO Sarah Wilkinson as its new CEO
Wilkinson held senior IT positions at Deutsche Bank, UBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse before transferring to the public sector
HSCIC completes migration to NHS Spine 2 backbone
New NHS Spine is 'the biggest public-sector IT system to be built entirely on open source software', claims HSCIC
NHS England posts job ad for new chief information and technology officer
NHS wants 'outstanding', 'inspirational' and 'transformational' leader to replace Tim Kelsey
The biggest privacy stories of 2015
Computing looks back at the most important events of 2015 that affect your privacy
NHS England creates new chief information and technology officer role
New IT leader will take on duties that were carried out by Tim Kelsey, who resigned in September
HSCIC is sharing data of patients who opted out of care.data
Organisation says patient opt-outs will be actioned by January 2016, nearly two years after some patients opted out
'Whitehall, we have a problem with 21 major IT projects,' warns Major Projects Authority
And four of them are on code red, as MPA releases annual report, but goes all coy over Universal Credit
NHS care.data - a horribly botched operation
If respect for personal data had been put at the core of the care.data programme from the start the PR disaster of its rollout could have been avoided
NHS N3 network suffers internet outage
Many users could not access external-facing websites on N3 network
HSCIC readies secure data facility for care.data programme
Long-term secure access solution for care.data is still being considered, but new facility should be ready by March 2015
NHS Spine 2: Q&A with HSCIC
Sooraj Shah speaks to Spine programme head Andrew Meyer and solution architect Martin Sumner about the changes required at HSCIC for the switch to Spine 2
The transition from Spine to Spine 2 - a success story or yet another NHS IT failure?
Sooraj Shah reports on how the implementation of the Spine 2 - a platform that connects clinicians, patients and applications - is helping to restore the NHS's reputation for project management
HMRC to sell taxpayers' financial data to private companies
Government to abolish laws protecting taxpayer privacy to sell "anonymised" information about taxpayers
ICO says anonymous data "not covered" by Data Protection Act - until it's de-anonymised
ICO admission leaves care.data hole open to the abuse of patient records
Crisis talks over care.data after BMA calls for a halt
NHS England in crisis talks after BMA calls for data extraction programme to stop until plans are better communicated
Opposition to care.data grows as NHS suffers two million "serious data breaches" since 2011
Leaked documents indicate known risk to centralisation and sale of patient records
Charities lobby Department of Health over care.data
Charities raise concern over leafleting campaign and opt-out for children and the disabled
MPs voice concerns over care.data in Parliamentary debate
Lack of genuine anonymity and questions over opting out dominate Parliamentary debate over care.data
MP makes formal complaint to ICO over care.data patient records "grab"
Care.data programme should be stopped, argues Roger Godsiff MP