HSBC
Good cyber security culture should, literally, begin in employees' homes, says HSBC CISO Paula Kershaw
Top CISOs share their top employee engagement tips at InfoSec
Interview: Louise McCarthy, HSBC's former digital IT transformation director, on how to get more women into IT
Louise McCarthy was behind one of the first-ever implementations of SAP R/3. Now, she mentors the next generation of women in IT
HSBC CFO discusses collaboration with IT function
Sophia Steiger, CFO of HSBC's Operations, Services and Technology function, discusses the benefits brought by close collaboration between the Tech and Finance functions
HSBC claims first commercially viable trade finance deal on blockchain
The fact that it is replicable given the same counterparties makes it a world first, bank claims
IBM simplifies HSBC document management with analytics tools
40 pages of documents need to be reviewed for an average transaction, and IBM is speeding the process
Building a better bank: IBM's blockchain secures cross-border trade
Blockchain makes transactions visible and secure for SMEs
How do you sell DevOps to a sceptical workforce?
A panel session at the Cloud and Infrastructure Summit tackled cultural issues and fear of change around DevOps
UBS trials artificial intelligence wealth managers
Tools can read facial expressions and uncover clients' unconscious biases
Make way for the robot wealth manager, says UBS (UPDATED)
Among AI applications being tested is a tool designed to read facial expressions
MasterCard to buy UK payment provider VocaLink for £700m
Company denies sale has anything to do with falling value of Sterling
HSBC to axe 840 IT jobs in the UK
Sheffield to be hit hardest by move to use overseas workers
HSBC to use voice recognition and Apple Touch ID for mobile banking security
Voice and fingerprint biometrics coming to HSBC mobile banking
HSBC online banking taken down in denial-of-service attack
Bank claims that it 'successfully defended' its systems - but online service remains down
HSBC launches 'nudge theory' banking app to help customers manage finances
App developed in six weeks uses real-time analytics to alert customers on spending habits
Hundreds of thousands of HSBC customers unpaid due to IT glitch
Bacs glitch raises prospect of a cash-strapped bank holiday for those affected
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
All of UK's major banks and lenders have reported data breaches in the past two years
FOI request finds that 791 incidents reported to the ICO by financial services firms since 2013
HSBC hires former Barclays CIO Darryl West
West will be HSBC's group CIO and report into group COO Andy Maguire
HSBC, Nationwide, Santander to offer Zapp mobile payments
Zapp users can pay by asking the retailer for a six-digit code, or using NFC or QR technology
Vodafone and HSBC extend telecoms partnership
Multi-million pound deal sees Vodafone continue to support 21,000 HSBC employees
IT Leaders Forum: BYOD in the real world
IT leaders from a range of sectors met in London recently to share their enterprise mobility experiences and offer advice to their peers
Anonymous 'splinter cell' claims responsibility for HSBC denial-of-service attack
HSBC gets its sites back up in hours, while UK-based FawkesSecurity rushes to claim responsibility