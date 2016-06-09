HPE Discover

Cloud and Infrastructure

HPE vs IBM Watson: Machine learning is 'more than an opportunity for expensive consulting' says software GM

"API to API" rivalry continues

clock 09 June 2016 • 1 min read

Big Data and Analytics

HPE touts affordable converged IoT solutions

But may only be amazing "in two years" says IoT and Moonshot manager

clock 09 June 2016 • 4 min read

Storage

Cisco is 'all over the place' with composable infrastructure, says HPE

"Weeks of work" required for Cisco to deploy, compared with mere hours with Synergy, claims firm

clock 08 June 2016 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

HPE IoT tech helping move to 'citizen-centric' medical advice model, says West of England Academic Health Science Network

Diabetes digital coach first of other planned IoT projects

clock 07 June 2016 • 2 min read

Business Software

University of Wolverhampton looks to provide innovation with 'massive' transformation programme

Dean Harris tells Computing why the University partnered with HPE to upgrade its IT systems

clock 07 December 2015 • 4 min read

Business Software

How analytics is driving innovation at the DS Virgin Racing Formula E team

Alex Tai, team principal of Virgin Racing, explains how HPE technology is helping bring success to the electric car racing team

clock 03 December 2015 • 4 min read

Services and Outsourcing

HPE cyber security suite 'a game changer,' claims SME bank CIO

'If our clients lose their trust that we can protect their data and money, they're not going to do business with us anymore.' - BlueShore's Fred Cook

clock 03 December 2015 • 3 min read
