House of Commons

UK Parliament shuts TikTok account over China concerns

Threats and Risks

UK Parliament shuts TikTok account over China concerns

The account only lasted a week.

clock 04 August 2022 • 3 min read
Head of government GPDPR review opted out of scheme

Privacy

Head of government GPDPR review opted out of scheme

Professor Goldacre had concerns about the risks of deanonymisation.

clock 16 May 2022 • 3 min read

Internet

UK government lowers gigabit broadband target to 85 per cent by 2025

Rollback from 100 per cent coverage seen as a blow to rural areas

clock 27 November 2020 • 3 min read

Security

Parliamentary Defence Committee says there's evidence Huawei is colluding with Chinese government

Removal of Huawei equipment from UK infrastructure should be speeded up, report recommends

clock 09 October 2020 • 2 min read

Government

Government could ask mobile carriers not to add any new Huawei equipment to 5G networks from January

The culture secretary is expected to make a statement on the matter in the House of Commons today

clock 14 July 2020 • 3 min read

Government

UK government expected to order removal of Huawei 5G equipment by 2025, report

Meanwhile, Huawei has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister as last-ditch effort to delay its removal

clock 13 July 2020 • 2 min read

Privacy

MPs bring down wrath of cyber professionals by admitting to password sharing

Rules about password sharing don't apply to MPs

clock 04 December 2017 • 3 min read

Government

UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple

'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee

clock 07 January 2016 • 4 min read

Government

'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs

Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance

clock 11 November 2015 •

Government

'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill

Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee

clock 10 November 2015 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read