Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman: 'Is it the end of the road for Hadoop? Well what do you think?'
'I've never seen anything sink as fast as Hadoop,' says Slootman
Big data firms Hortonworks and Cloudera announce merger
Hadoop's phoney war ends with a trunkshake
Hortonworks announces HDP 3.0 and increased integration with Google, Microsoft and IBM cloud services
Hadoop vendor adds containers and deep learning support to its data platform
We need to talk about metadata: an interview with IBM distinguished engineer Mandy Chessell
Computing speaks to IBM's Mandy Chessell about the need for a common language for data about data
Africa has the potential to be a leader in open source distributed computing, says Standard Bank Hadoop expert
But it's held back by a lack of available skills
Branching out: How data streaming technology can help banks reach an international audience
Fintech startup Orwell Group aims to cut the cost and risk for banks looking to expand into new territories
All data is big data now, says MapR
The focus now is making applications agile, says SVP Jack Norris
The IoT will drive the next phase of Hadoop's growth, says co-creator Doug Cutting
Hadoop's co-creator explains Hadoop's role in a more connected future
What's new in Hadoop?
The distributions are diverging as the latest additions make clear
We have no problem recruiting data scientists because we have really big data, says Royal Mail
With 160,000 employees and billions of letters and parcels to deliver, Royal Mail has plenty of data for those who like a challenge, says Thomas Lee-Warren
Hadoop exemplifies the promises and the pitfalls of open source - here's why
Fast moving and flexible, Hadoop has emerged to meet the data processing challenges of today, but it's not without challenges of its own
The very different economics of running open-source software
Open-source pioneer Tom Lane talks us through the tricky calculations surrounding enterprise free-to-use software
Shop Direct uses Hortonworks and SAS analytics to personalise customers' shopping experience
If you're shopping in the sports section and like Nike and white, the first thing you'll see is a white Nike product, says group CIO Andy Wolfe
How to hack Hadoop (and how to prevent others doing it to you)
All you need is Zenmap and Terminal on a default distro
Why NoSQL hasn't become the mainstream technology that Couchbase CEO Bob Wiederhold predicted - yet
Wiederhold says 2016 will be the year of 're-platforming' but are NoSQL vendors struggling to convince end users to take the plunge?
Smart grids and the Internet of Things: Open Energi looks to spark a new energy market
UK smart energy company allows fridges and air conditioners to adjust demand according to supply
Rapid rise of Hadoop will see Hortonworks smash revenue growth record
Faster even than Salesforce, Hortonworks looks set to hit revenues of $100m this year after just four years in existence - but it has yet to turn a profit
Focusing on the future: an interview with British Gas CIO David Cooper
British Gas has already started shifting towards the cloud, unlocking the benefits of data analysis and developing a talent pipeline
Where next for Hadoop? An interview with co-creator Doug Cutting
Cloudera's chief architect talks about what features he'd like to see, the spat with Hortonworks and what Intel's investment has meant
Is it just hype? Only 18 per cent of firms plan will invest in Hadoop in next two years, claims Gartner
Demand for Hadoop "fairly anaemic", claims Gartner's Merv Adrian
We're serious about supporting open-source big data on Azure, says Microsoft
'We want to support all the tools and frameworks our customers are using' says data platform marketing director Tiffany Wissner
Microsoft may love Linux now, but can Hadoop vendors ever kiss and make up?
IT vendors commonly co-operate to standardise platforms these days, but Cloudera and MapR say a firm 'no' to Hortonworks' ODP collaboration
Why we use Presto not Hive for interactive Hadoop queries, Shazam data engineer
Dan Osipov, data engineer at music app and media streaming service Shazam, explains why Facebook's Presto is quicker by design
Spotify: Hadoop is hot (but Hive is not)
Being based on Hadoop from the beginning has made a big difference to our ability to innovate, says Spotify's Josh Baer