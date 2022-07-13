homeworking

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
