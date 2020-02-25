Home Office
System used to filter UK visa applications is biased, migrant rights groups claim
Legal case filed by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants will force the UK Home Office to explain how its AI system actually works
Home Secretary announces new visa plan for entrepreneurs
Move follows statements of disquiet from the technology sector
How the Home Office moved immigration services to the cloud
Last year's cloud services award winners, the Home Office moved to AWS to future-proof its operations
Police to trial mobile fingerprinting on the street in initiative slammed by Liberty
No public or parliamentary debate over police mobile fingerprinting tech trial, argues Liberty
Stop sharing patient data with immigration officials, NHS is told
House of Commons health committee chair Sarah Woollaston MP slams data sharing deal as a risk to public health
Home Office selects Accenture and Certus in £20m ERP deal
Accenture and Certus win series of contracts with Home Office
Home Office on the lookout for £80k data protection officer ahead of May 2018 GDPR deadline
Is an £80k salary really enough for the combination of skills and responsibilities required for the role?
'Online fraud has been overlooked by the government', says National Audit Office
Fraud is the most commonly reported crime in England and Wales, but the response to it is inadequate
NHS Digital hires Home Office CTO Sarah Wilkinson as its new CEO
Wilkinson held senior IT positions at Deutsche Bank, UBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse before transferring to the public sector
Home Office wants to integrate ERP, BI, CRM, HCM and Payroll in new Metis system
G-Cloud procurement will be used for technical integration of Oracle Fusion based ERP system
Watch your back: One in five IT staff 'secretly email colleagues' bosses to point out their failings'
Also: Refill the printer sometimes, would you?
House of Lords IP Bill debate indicates government still wants backdoors in encrypted communications
Government seemingly determined to push through encryption back doors
Home Office extends CGI Police National Database deal for three years
CGI will be tasked with "disaggregating" relationships with the other suppliers involved in the delivery of the database
Mobile collaboration tools now used by 56 per cent of UK firms, finds HPE Aruba and Economist report
While 54 per cent of UK businesses now offer hot-desking facilities
Home Office e-Borders programme set to cost over £1bn without providing the expected benefits - and officials don't seem to care
The programme is eight years late and is still at least three years away from delivery, says PAC
The top IT contract fiascos
Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers
MPs call on government to clarify vague terms in Investigatory Powers Bill
Confusing and vague terms need to be 'clarified as a matter of urgency', warns Science and Technology Committee
Government consultancy spend is increasing again, warns NAO
Annual spending on temp staff and consultants has gone back up by between £400m and £600m in just a few years
Home Office defends Investigatory Powers Bill against claims that warrants would expand intrusive surveillance
Quasi-judicial process for issuing warrants under proposed 'snooper's charter'
Home Office e-borders systems 'do not share data or analysis effectively', claims NAO report
£150m lobbed at Raytheon over e-borders project fiasco - with £35m spent by the Home Office on legal costs
Home Office 'limited oversight' of accountability of police outsourcing arrangements is 'inadequate', say MPs
Report raises questions over the wisdom of the Met Police's £216m outsourcing deal with SSCL
The 10 worst-ever government IT projects
It was hard to narrow it down, but here are our picks for the worst ever government IT projects
'Whitehall, we have a problem with 21 major IT projects,' warns Major Projects Authority
And four of them are on code red, as MPA releases annual report, but goes all coy over Universal Credit