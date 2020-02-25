HMD Global
Everything we know about the upcoming Nokia 9 smartphone: no headphone jack and a bezel-free display
New Nokia Android flagship from HMD Global should be out in the next six weeks
Nokia's 3310 to get 3G
Welcome to the 21st century!
Nokia's popular 3310 feature phone to get 3G connectivity
Wouldn't have a long shelf-life without an upgrade to the early 21st century
Nokia 8 unveiled with Snapdragon 835, and dual 13MP cameras with 'bothie' mode
'Bothie' mode activates front and rear cameras and can broadcast vids to Facebook or YouTube
Nokia 3310 will be out on 24 May and cost £50
Back to the future with a mobile - not a smartphone - inspired by Nokia's glory days