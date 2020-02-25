HM Treasury
City regulator FCA admits losing thousands of sensitive documents
Regulator forced to admit to multiple data breaches following Freedom of Information request
GCHQ should do more to guard against financial cyber crime, Tory MP urges
After Tesco Bank hack intelligence services urged not to let financial crime slip down priorities list
HMRC Making Tax Digital initiative to bring 'the end of the tax return by 2020'
Consultation documents published to fully digitalise the UK's tax system
Did a tower model rethink prompt the MoJ to extend its Sopra Steria contract?
MoJ may just be realising that the tower model isn't for the department - after completing most of its transition already
HM Treasury opts for NTT Data to provide IT services
Deal could be worth up to £250m, according to tender notice
HMRC to sell taxpayers' financial data to private companies
Government to abolish laws protecting taxpayer privacy to sell "anonymised" information about taxpayers
HM Treasury prepares for ICT 2015 programme with £255m tender
Tender is for core IT services, printing, mobile and wireless services
Francis Maude breaks promise to publish Gateway reports
Reports on failing public sector IT projects to stay secret to protect top civil servants
Anti-money laundering rules will force banks to review data-handling capabilities
Taskforce recommends more transparency in financial systems
Cabinet Office spurns opportunity to rein in procurement costs
Rejects offer of a free analytical tool for public spending from Rosslyn Analytics and QlikTech
Virgin Media Business signs up to the Public Sector Network
Carrier joins BT, Cable & Wireless and Global Crossing in building the 'network of networks'
Government splashed out £1.8bn on consultancy in 2009
New database to promote transparency reveals Whitehall's expensive consultancy habit
Treasury announces winners in public sector IT 'shopping spree'
Contract for desktop, infrastructure and software systems worth about £6bn
Unused phone lines to be subject to broadband tax
VAT is also to be applied, says Treasury consultation
Government centre to encourage public sector e-auctions
Office of Government Commerce thinks increased use of e-auctions could save £250m by 2011
Treasury signs up to shared services
The Treasury is the latest department to sign up to Flex, Fujitsu's shared services network for the public sector