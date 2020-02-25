hm revenue and customs
Capgemini and Fujitsu paid £724m for HMRC Aspire contract in 2015/16
HMRC pays out £1.45bn to keep Aspire going over the past two years
Turf war between GDS and HMRC over Gov.UK Verify just 'creative tension', says local government CDIO Ed Garcez
But Garcez admits that the Verify platform needs time to mature
HMRC confirms plans to develop its own authentication service rather than use Gov.UK Verify
New ID scheme will need to be in place before Government Gateway closes next year
Government Transformation Strategy released by GDS
Three-year plan from GDS aims to make better use of data, build re-usable business capabilities and to establish open standards
Scottish higher-rate tax plans hit by HMRC database error
HMRC failed to inform 420,000 people about Scottish government plans to put up their taxes