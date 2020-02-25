Hitachi
Theresa May's Japan trip may have a major tech impact
1,000 companies and 140,000 jobs hang on the Prime Minister's high-wire balancing act in Tokyo.
What does Privacy Shield mean for your private data and the businesses that hold it?
Uncertainty over Brexit should not be used as an excuse to delay preparations, argues Lynn Collier, COO at HDS UK
Converged infrastructure firm Nutanix files for $200m IPO
Public market investors may be wary as Nutanix is valued at $2bn but isn't profitable
Fieldfisher selects LexisOne for ERP to provide 'a single view of the business'
Mike Giles, finance director at Fieldfisher, believes one system across all of its offices is the logical choice
How to make sure your CIO doesn't let you go in the era of the cloud
'Curiosity' and 'business awareness' are sought after skills, with IT leaders wanting to retain IT staff
50 per cent of UK firms using outdated BI practices, says HDS
Most companies still dealing with 'lots of bits of little data' says HDS's Abdessamad
Anglia Ruskin University selects Violin storage ahead of Hitachi and Fusion-io
Violin Memory "out-performed" competitors, says IT director
Moore's law reaching the end of the road, says ARM CEO Warren East
New materials and architectures required for the new devices of the 21st century