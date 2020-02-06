Hiscox
Interview with Ian Penny, winner of CIO of the year at the UK IT Industry Awards
Ian Penny, CIO of Hiscox, describes what it's like to win the top gong at the UK IT Industry Awards
Automation with a human touch: Introducing AI at insurer Hiscox
CIO Ian Penny runs through the ways AI and ML can streamline processes and reduce the drudgery of mundane tasks
Interview with Ian Penny, CIO of the year
Ian Penny, CIO of Hiscox and winner of CIO of the year at the UK IT Industry Awards 2018, discusses what the award means for him, and his priorities for 2019
Hiscox broadens staff skills to combat AI-driven career disruption
Insurance firm sets up rotation programme and facilitates internal moves to diversify staff skillset, to offset career disruption from cloud, AI and machine learning technologies
Hiscox moves to Oracle Cloud for financial systems, Workday for HR
Insurance firm replatforms to commoditised SaaS solutions as there's 'no competitive advantage to running a finance system slightly better than our competitors' says Group CIO Ian Penny
CIO Interview: Ian Penny, Group CIO, Hiscox
Hiscox insurance CIO discusses skills, automation and DevOps at his organisation
Hiscox CIO: Automation doesn't mean job losses
Insurance firm CIO says he isn't seeing AI and automation taking people's jobs, rather it takes the boring work away from them
How Hiscox went from one release per year to becoming a DevOps champion
DevOps transforms insurer from a low IT performer into one that can deploy code in half an hour
DevOps Summit: The importance of culture to implementing DevOps - from the board to the IT team
'It's not in the interests of outsourcing companies to have teams talking to each other and working efficiently'