Hewlett-Packard
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition warrant
Lynch’s lawyers said the British tech entrepreneur will continue to fight the fraud allegations against him
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't bother reading Autonomy deal due diligence
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't even read Autonomy's accounts before acquisition
HP lobbied British government ministers over its disastrous Autonomy acquisition
HPE accuses Mike Lynch of using reciprocal transactions with customers to drive revenue growth
While revenues increased, Autonomy suggested that lower than expected profit margins were due to investment in new products, HPE claims in court
HPE's civil case against ex-Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch begins in London today
HPE seeks $5.1bn from Lynch over the company's failed acquisition of Autonomy
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
HPE Aruba joins group rolling out free Wi-Fi across Europe
DXC Technologies debuts today following 'spin-merge' of HPE Enterprise Services with CSC
HPE's $13.9bn acquisition of EDS finally unwound with 'spin-merge' with CSC
HPE to buy Nimble Storage in $1.2bn deal
Nimble acquisition will drive HPE into all-flash storage arrays
HPE reports 10 per cent revenue fall - days after HP Inc posts rise
It was supposed to be HP Inc that struggled and HPE, freed from boring PC manufacturing, that soared
Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain to be arraigned in US court today
Hussain expected to plead 'not guilty' to charges of fraud
HP Spectre x360 upgraded with Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and beefed-up batteries
HPE considers selling select software assets
Autonomy, Mercury Interactive and Vertica all on the block, say reports
HPE to spin off its services business and merge it with CSC
Government backs down on move to 'legalise' private copying
'Private copying exception' would require a 'compensation mechanism' (ie: tax) under EU law
HP formally divorces itself
Dell to buy EMC in $50bn deal?
Backbytes: Carly Fiorina. Hobson's choice for president?
Autonomy's Mike Lynch to sue HP for damages
Hillarys draws the curtain on Oracle and HP as it plans shift to SAP HANA and SUSE Linux
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
HP revenues down for the fourth consecutive quarter ahead of November 'divorce'
HP schedules divorce for 1 November
