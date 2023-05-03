Hermann Hauser

Arm pioneer blames Brexit for US listing

Hermann Hauser believes a London listing could follow

clock 03 May 2023 • 2 min read
Hermann Hauser: Brexit is 'biggest loss of sovereignty since 1066'

Hermann Hauser, a pioneer of Arm technology, says Britain has no chance of being technologically independent after leaving the EU.

clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
