HEDT
Intel cuts X-series prices in half to compete against AMD with upcoming Cascade Lake-X CPUs
Intel Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition will come in at half the price of last year's top-of-the-range HEDT processor from Intel
First of Intel's Core X-series processor family to be available from 28 August
Full specs released for Intel processor family that will compete head-to-head with AMD's Threadripper
Intel unveils specs for Core X-series processor family coming from the end of August
14-, 16-, and 18-core Core i9 devices will clock in at up to 4.5GHz out-of-the-box