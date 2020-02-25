Heartbleed
Hundreds of cloud companies still vulnerable to DROWN security flaw
Companies ignoring threat posed by DROWN SSL vulnerability - as well as FREAK, Logjam, OpenSSL and Poodle
'Our bad - there should be no on and off button for security, it should always be on' says Oracle's Larry Ellison
Oracle is to push security down to the hardware layer in a bid to protect its customers from the likes of Venom and Heartbleed
The Linux Foundation: How to fix the internet
Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, also says the future is basically a software-defined data centre, and concludes by saying open source developers are 'like poets'
Oracle: Mary Ann Davidson blog 'does not reflect our beliefs or relationship with our customers'
Executive VP promises 'a robust programme of product security assurance' for licence holders
Worse than Heartbleed: Stagefright security flaw leaves almost all Android users open to Trojan attacks
Almost a billion Android users vulnerable to security flaw that can be exploited just by sending a text message, warns Zimperium
Top 10 most read: Hacking Team attack, politicians 'hacked' over WiFi and Microsoft job cuts
Biggest stories of the past seven days on V3
Heartbleed is a 'catastrophic' security calamity, bemoans Bruce Schneier
Renowned security expert questions whether intelligence agencies were involved in the bug's creation