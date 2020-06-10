Healthcare
Boots owner Walgreens Boots Alliance to roll-out Microsoft 365 to 380,000 staff
Walgreens Boots Alliance to work with Microsoft to "develop new health care delivery models"
Case study: Building a social network to support mental health
Mental health issues can strike at any time of day or night, and the SHaRON network provides 24/7 support
The NHS must get its data strategy right before moving on to AI
Health and data experts at the Westminster Health Forum said that the NHS still has much to do around its approach to data
The healthcare CIO: Leading the transformation
Kal Patel, managing director of digital health at Flex, explains how CIOs in healthcare must lead digital transformation
Building permits - and protests - stymie opening of robot brothel
Local opposition to the idea of robot sex workers has been strong
Scientists develop wearable patch that can monitor blood pressure deep in arteries using ultrasound
Could help people detect cardiovascular problems earlier on in life
Researchers 3D-print prototype 'bionic eye' that could one day cure the blind
University of Minnesota researchers 3D printed an array of light receptors on a hemispherical surface
Google DeepMind claims its AI can analyse eye scans in seconds for signs of 50 diseases
'Trained' DeepMind AI can accurately diagnose 50 eye conditions from OCT scans in seconds
DeepMind's neural networks can analyse eye scans for disease in seconds
Trained on curated data from Moorfields Eye Hospital, the neural network also shows clinicians how it reached its judgement
MIT's machine learning model can make cancer treatments less toxic
The system can determine the smallest doses that are still effective at treating tumours
AI that can design new drug molecules from scratch developed by researchers
AI will dramatically accelerate the design of new drugs, claims University of North Carolina scientists
Automation will save the NHS time and money, say Lords
Robots could save up to 10 per cent of the NHS's annual budget
The NHS should embrace automation to save £13 billion, say Lords
Former health ministers say 'carebots' will free up healthcare staff and save billions
AI beats dermatologists at identifying skin cancer
Artificial intelligence could save people from unnecessary surgery
Researcher develops a non-invasive way to permanently correct vision
Could prove a better alternative for laser eye surgery
UCLH invests in AI to ease burden on doctors and nurses
Machine learning could help to diagnose diseases and redistribute healthcare professionals more efficiently
Investing in cybersecurity could save NHS £15 million annually
Money saved could pay for 400 more healthcare professionals
AI can increase success rates for cancer detection, says report
Japanese researchers train AI to spot cancer early using 30,000 photos of cancerous and per-cancerous tumours