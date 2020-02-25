Health
Mental health awareness has changed the culture at CGI UK
By working with Mental Health First Aid England, CGI UK has encouraged openness, reduced sick time taken and saved thousands of pounds
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
Department of Health launches NHSX to lead on NHS IT
NHSX will report to the health secretary and oversee the work of NHS Digital and NHS Improvement
Events like Black Friday can really affect the IT team's mental health
54 per cent of IT and BPO staff suffer from depression, anxiety and insomnia caused by their work
Government plan to combine smartphone and social media data with medical records
Health secretary Matt Hancock is planning 'predictive prevention' system based on social media activity
5G: technology enabler, or cancerous security risk?
With the potential to impact peoples' security, privacy and health it is important to ensure 5G's safety before its rollout, say stakeholders
'Sell patients' medical information for cash? Why not?' say 18 per cent of US healthcare staff
Accenture survey finds one-in-five employees in healthcare sector would flog patient data for $1,000
Hypoallergenic wearable technology developed that can be worn for weeks at a time
Hypoallergenic electronic sensor could be used in new range of medical wearables
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers
Barts Health NHS Trust suffers catastrophic IT failure - for EIGHT days
Critical clinical systems at Barts affected on April 20 and still haven't been fixed
SystmOne creator hits back in row over patient records 'enhanced data sharing' claims
'TPP unaware of any prosecution of a SystmOne user for sharing records in this way,' claims company behind SystmOne
NHS plan to access users' web browsing history to provide 'personalised' NHS.uk health advice
NHS Digital project for NHS.uk to request access to users' internet logs
Globe2 ransomware blamed for Lincolnshire NHS trust cyber attack
As suspected, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust finally admits that ransomware took its systems down in October
DIY healthcare: The case for tech-enabled personal responsibility
Peter Cochrane argues for a culture change in health-care, with more personal responsibility enabled by technology
ARM releases new chip for safety-critical IoT applications including surgical robots and automotive
As the IoT moves more into the consumer realm, chip manufacturers see the safety-critical processor as an important growth market
The publisher's dilemma: robots don't read the papers
Sharon Cooper, CDO at the BMJ, explains how she is trying to prepare the journal publisher for future challenges
NHS to fast-track 'digital excellence' plans following Wachter review
A new academy to train NHS staff in digital skills to be set up by health secretary Jeremy Hunt
Google's DeepMind AI unit has access to 1.6 million NHS patient records
No opt-out for patients from data-gathering company's deal with the Royal Free NHS Trust
Big variations in extent of digital tech adoption across 239 NHS England trusts
Digital transformation in the NHS still has some way to go
What health professionals must consider before adopting cloud services
Data security and compliance issues are key but that doesn't mean health services need to miss out on the benefits of cloud, argues Gareth Baxendale
Department of Health works with G-Cloud provider dxw in intranet revamp
Dxw will use an agile development process to carry out improvements to the Department of Health intranet between now and the end of March
The biggest privacy stories of 2015
Computing looks back at the most important events of 2015 that affect your privacy
ICO fines sexual health clinic £250 for data breach
Bloomsbury Patient Network revealed identities of HIV patients when it sent out an email newsletter