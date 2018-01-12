Haswell

Security

Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers

Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers

clock 12 January 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Intel chip flaw exposes Haswell microprocessors to malware

Intel chip security feature flawed, claim researchers

clock 20 October 2016 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Intel rolls out Skylake chips to fuel Microsoft Windows 10 hardware push

But will this new offering from the hardware and software giants reignite interest in an ailing PC market?

clock 02 September 2015 • 3 min read

Hardware

Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far

When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight

clock 27 July 2015 • 3 min read

Chips and Components

Goodbye, 'tick-tock': Intel to delay 10nm processor switch until 2017

14nm to enter its third generation as Moore's Law collapses

clock 16 July 2015 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Intel reveals Haswell PC and server microprocessors

Intel claims reduced power consumption for next-generation PC and server processors

clock 03 June 2013 •

Chips and Components

New Intel "Haswell" microprocessors may need upgraded power supplies

PC makers may need to bin power supply units to use next-generation Intel microprocessors

clock 01 May 2013 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read