Harvey Nash
One-in-five IT pros 'affected by mental health concerns' due to work pressures
Rate of mental health concerns three times higher in 'unsupportive' companies, according to survey by recruiter Harvey Nash
UK Tech sector needs to tackle its mental health challenge
Acute skills shortages are putting tech teams under more pressure than ever, with knock-on effects on people's mental health, warns Harvey Nash CEO Albert Ellis
Average UK CIO salary reaches £124,000 per year
Computing looks at average salaries across a range of senior technology leadership positions. Are you being paid what you deserve?
Tech skills shortages are increasing every year, and large corporates are worst affected - Harvey Nash
Every year, the IT skills shortage worsens, warns Harvey Nash CEO Albert Ellis, with the fields of big data, security and AI most acutely affected
Digital transformation driving record increases in IT investment, according to Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey
Security, big data, artificial intelligence and automation all high on CIOs' agenda as budgets and head counts expand
Financial Conduct Authority seeking three IT leaders to support IT transformation and manage supplier relations
FCA is seeking a head of regulatory systems and two divisional service leads
Is the day of the CDO over? Two-thirds of businesses don't have a CDO - and most don't want one
Numbers have increased in recent years, but demand is tailing off, suggests KPMG survey
Only nine per cent of IT leaders are women - no progress on last year
But female CIOs were more likely to have received a salary increase than their male counterparts
More CIOs report directly to the CEO than ever before, claims recruiter Harvey Nash
CIOs who report directly to the CEO are supposedly the happiest too
Only a quarter of cyber security employees say their firm has cyber insurance
Half of companies don't have cyber insurance, and many of those don't intend to buy any soon either
More than a third of UK cyber security pros say their companies were attacked in 2015
Most infosec pros reported that phishing or social engineering were the form of attack
Cyber security pros say boards, CEOs and CFOs don't 'get' cyber security risk
Half of infosec pros believe boards have big gaps in their understanding of cyber risk - or don't understand it at all
Cyber security professionals - which industry gives you the best salary for your skill set?
You could earn nearly 50 per cent more depending on which industry you work in. In some, the CISO is paid more than the CIO...