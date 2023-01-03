Hartford Building

Twitter sued for rent non-payment

Corporate

Twitter sued for rent non-payment

One of Twitter's landlords has sued the company for failing to pay rent on its office space in San Francisco - a short-term cost-saving measure brought in by new owner Elon Musk.

clock 03 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Thirteen IT leaders name their spirit animal

26 December 2022 • 5 min read
02

From selling saucepans to stacking shelves: IT leaders reveal their first jobs

28 December 2022 • 6 min read
03

Standardised data can supercharge digital twins for net-zero construction

02 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Twitter sued for rent non-payment

03 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Stack Overflow CEO reveals major trends dominating development

03 January 2023 • 2 min read