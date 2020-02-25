Halifax
'Faster Payments' glitch affecting Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland
No-so-Faster Payments borkage hits Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group fixes HBOS security flaw that exposed customers' online banking records
Name, date of birth and the address were all it needed to get access to customers' accounts
Fake banking websites issued with SSL certificates by Symantec, Comodo and GoDaddy
Netcraft accuses certificate issuing authorities of undermining web security by issuing SSL certificates to fraudulent banking websites
Hundreds of thousands of HSBC customers unpaid due to IT glitch
Bacs glitch raises prospect of a cash-strapped bank holiday for those affected
Banking in the medieval age - or - my experience with the Halifax
24 hours to clear a fax, phones that don't dial out, and siloed offices where nobody talks to each other. This is the Halifax in 2015.