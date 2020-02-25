Hacktivism
Thousands of Twitter accounts compromised by Turkish hackers to broadcast 'Nazi' tweets
Finger of blame pointed at Twitter app Twitter Counter
National Crime Agency orders activist Lauri Love to give up encryption keys for seized equipment
"Hacker" accused of keeping encrypted US government files on PCs
European Space Agency login credentials released in Anonymous hack
Data breach 'for the lulz' takes place just hours before ESA is set to take part in a mission to the International Space Station
What we learned following a DDoS attack
A DDoS attack on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead taught IT chief Rocco Labellarte that ticking boxes for compliance is not enough
How can you protect against DDoS attacks? Renew your defences and monitor hacktivist forums
Danny Palmer investigates how you can mitigate the impact of a DDoS attack on your corporate servers
Data security: where are the main threats coming from now?
Spammers, script kiddies, crypto-malware, spear-phishing... Computing research reveals which threats IT professionals fear most
Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same
Stephen Coty examines some of the means and motives of the burgeoning number of "hacktivists"