USA to publish detailed analysis of SolarWinds hacking tools
The report details 18 pieces of malware used in the attack, including the Sunshuttle backdoor, China Copper webshell and covert Sibot tool
Criminals steal hacking tools from security firm FireEye
FireEye's CEO says no valuable data was stolen, but there are unanswered questions about the purpose behind the attack
Chinese hackers repurposed captured NSA hacking tools to carry out cyber attacks in 2016
Symantec says group linked with China's Ministry of State Security acquired NSA tools months before they were leaked by Shadow Brokers