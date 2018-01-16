Hacking Team

Security

Kaspersky uncovers what it claims is the world's most powerful Android spyware

Android spyware tool uncovered by Kaspersky linked with Italian surveillance software company Negg

clock 16 January 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Hacking Team's export licence revoked by Italian government

Licence to print money terminated

clock 07 April 2016 • 2 min read

Security

Lock down your PCs - Hacking Team is back!

Mac OS malware bearing the hallmarks of Hacking Team found in the wild

clock 02 March 2016 • 3 min read

Security

Found an Adobe Flash zero-day? Flog it for $100k while there's still time

Zerodium opens chequebook for Adobe Flash 'heap isolation bypass' exploits

clock 06 January 2016 • 3 min read

Applications

Microsoft Xbox Live suffers DDoS attack from Phantom Squad, Sony PSN also threatened

Are Christmas videogames sieges now becoming a tradition?

clock 18 December 2015 • 2 min read

Public Sector

The snoopers' charter - welcome back, old friend!

Another government, another Communications Data Bill...

clock 22 October 2015 •

Hacking

Ashley Madison users sue AWS and GoDaddy for handling stolen dating data

$3m sought in compensation against companies hosting Ashley Madison hackers' stolen data

clock 08 September 2015 • 2 min read

Hardware

Top tech stories this week: Apple's creative slump, Nintendo's Android plans and MongoDB security glitch

Computing's most-read stories from the past week. Don't miss 'em!

clock 24 July 2015 •

Security

'We're the victims!' - Hacking Team comes out fighting

Hacking Team's a bit miffed at the way it's been portrayed, for some reason...

clock 23 July 2015 •

Security

Microsoft rushes out patch to secure against new Hacking Team exploit

Another day, another patch against security flaws supposedly exploited by Hacking Team

clock 21 July 2015 •
